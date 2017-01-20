Lakeville fundraisers offer beacon of hope

2017 recepient: Single mom with terminal cancer

Monica Theis has been battling cancer for most of her life, and some friends and strangers from Lakeville are joining together to help encourage her o Cyclists travel over gravel roads during the 80-mile trip that starts and ends at Harry’s Restaurant in southern Lakeville. (Photo submitted)

n.

The 44-year-old single parent of two teenage girls was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma at age 19 after X-rays revealed a mass in her chest.

Theis, of Robbinsdale, underwent numerous radiation and chemotherapy treatments, endured surgeries and recurrences, twice thinking it was gone. In 2015 she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to her bones and lungs.

“It is no longer curable,” said Dawn Sauber, also a parent of teenagers who with husband Larry Sauber are organizing their two annual fundraisers to help Theis with medical expenses.

The first event is the March 25 Lakeville-Milltown-Lakeville race, an 80-mile gravel road bicycle race Larry Sauber runs that has grown over time among both men and women.

Their second fundraiser is bagging groceries for tips April 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Cub Foods store at Heritage Drive in Lakeville.

Dawn Sauber said Theis, who is the friend a bike ride volunteer, has battled the disease with a positive attitude that has helped define this year’s theme of “hope.”

“She talks about her cancer differently than a lot of other people,” Dawn Sauber said. “She doesn’t say the word terminal. She uses the word incurable and she chooses to live with this cancer as her long-term chronic illness as long as she can.”

Theis said a friend encouraged her to think of her diagnosis as any other chronic condition.

She said that suggestion “completely changed” the way she looked at the diagnosis.

“There’s a lot of people who have lived with Stage 4 cancer for the last 10 years,” Theis said. “So, there’s no reason why I can’t be that person.”

She said keeping a positive attitude has also kept her from worrying and concentrating too much on the future.

“Having the last 20 years of my life kind of be not be the normal path people have, I think I have just learned to take each day as it comes,” Theis said. “And I truly, truly believe that a positive impact has a really big impact on your mental and physical health and life in general.”

This is the fifth year the Saubers have organized the annual fundraisers to benefit others in need.

Previous beneficiaries have included Dillon Borowitz, a Lakeville teen paralyzed when he dove into a pool, the Lakeville Food Pantry, Jana Leigh Bell and Jason Bauer. Bell and Bauer both died in 2015.

Theis said she is grateful and encouraged by the effort people are making to help her.

“I just really appreciate the sense of community that I’ve felt in different ways throughout all of this,” Theis said. “People don’t realize what a huge impact they have. By them giving a couple hours in a day, it just makes such a huge impact on a family. Until you are on the receiving end, I just don’t think you have any idea of how it feels; it’s pretty amazing.”

Multiple Lakeville-area businesses have contributed to help make the fundraisers a success, including Harry’s Café, Tony Ameries with Hearth and Home Technologies, Culvers, Jimmy Johns and Terra Greenhouses.

Dawn Sauber said she is considering expanding the grocery bagging fundraiser in the future and this year there will be an unexpected twist for those who ride the cycling course this year.

To help or for more information, message the Saubers on Facebook at their “Monica’s Cancer Fundraiser” page on Facebook.