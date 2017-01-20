New Gopher football regime brings Simon back home

Farmington native will be wide receivers coach

One of the additions to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck’s staff brings a Farmington native back to his home state.

Matt Simon, a Farmington High School graduate and All-State football player for the Tigers, will be the Gophers’ wide receivers coach. He held the same position at Western Michigan the last three years and helped the Broncos to a 13-1 record and Cotton Bowl invitation last year.

On Friday, Simon tweeted (@CoachMGSimon), “Damn proud to be a Gopher.” To Western Michigan fans, he said, “To the players, WMU, and the entire community of Kalamazoo thank you for an unbelievable 3 years. You will never be forgotten.”

Simon was the position coach of Corey Davis, who is projected as a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Davis had 97 receptions for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns for Western Michigan in 2016.

A 2004 Farmington High School graduate, Simon was a two-way player (receiver and safety) for a Tigers team that went 11-2 and reached the state Class 4A semifinals in 2003. He caught 52 passes for 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, and also had 55 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He was named All-State and All-Missota Conference. Simon also played basketball and baseball for Farmington.

Simon, 31, played at Northern Illinois University, where over four seasons he caught 96 passes for 1,660 yards and eight touchdowns. Fleck was Simon’s position coach at NIU, and former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill was the Huskies’ head coach in Simon’s final season.

He spent six months on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad before starting his coaching career, which took him to Northern Illinois, the University of St. Thomas and Rutgers before Western Michigan.

