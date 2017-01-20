Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
REQUEST: Conditional Use Permit to allow: 1) a church in the RS-3, Single Family Residential District, and 2) an exception to the exterior building material requirements to convert a single family home to an institutional use.
APPLICANT:
Lakeville Christian Church
LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located at 16701 Joplin Way in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 4, Rolling Oaks South Plat Two
WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. or as soon as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission Meeting. City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Call Frank Dempsey, Associate Planner at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail questions or comments to [email protected]
DATED this 17th day of January 2017
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges, City Clerk
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
January 20, 2017
644546