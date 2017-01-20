Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST: Conditional Use Permit to allow: 1) a church in the RS-3, Single Family Residential District, and 2) an exception to the exterior building material requirements to convert a single family home to an institutional use.

APPLICANT:

Lakeville Christian Church

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located at 16701 Joplin Way in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 4, Rolling Oaks South Plat Two

WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2017 beginning at 6:00 p.m. or as soon as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission Meeting. City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call Frank Dempsey, Associate Planner at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail questions or comments to [email protected]

DATED this 17th day of January 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 20, 2017

