Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST: Preliminary plat of two commercial lots and seven outlots to be known as Kenwood Trail Business Park.

APPLICANT: City of Lakeville

LOCATION DESCRIPTION: The location of the proposed Kenwood Trail Business Park preliminary plat is located on the northeast side of Kenwood Trail (CSAH 50), west of Icenic Trail, in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota.

WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission Meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Frank Dempsey at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]

DATED this 17th day of January 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 20, 2017

644553