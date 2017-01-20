Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
REQUEST: Preliminary plat of two commercial lots and seven outlots to be known as Kenwood Trail Business Park.
APPLICANT: City of Lakeville
LOCATION DESCRIPTION: The location of the proposed Kenwood Trail Business Park preliminary plat is located on the northeast side of Kenwood Trail (CSAH 50), west of Icenic Trail, in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota.
WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission Meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Frank Dempsey at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]
DATED this 17th day of January 2017
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges, City Clerk
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
January 20, 2017
644553