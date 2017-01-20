Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST: The vacation of public street right-of-way.

APPLICANT: City of Lakeville

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The platted public street right-of-way proposed to be vacated is located in the Gateway First Addition plat in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as follows:

That part of 172nd Street West lying north of and adjacent to Lot 1, Block 1, GATEWAY FIRST ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof, said Dakota County.

WHEN: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: City Council Meeting. City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville.

QUESTIONS: Contact Associate Planner Kris Jenson at (952) 985-4424 or you may e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]

DATED this 17th day of January, 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges

City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 20, 2017

644558