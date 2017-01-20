Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

SS MNRI, LLC, doing business as Simply Self Storage intends to enforce its lien on certain personal property belonging to the following at the facility located at 4025 Old Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan, MN 55122. The sale will take place (unless otherwise withdrawn) via an on-line auction at www.storagetreasures.com on Wednesday January 25th, 2016; beginning at approximately 10:00AM and concluding on Wednesday, February 8th, 2017, at approximately 10:00AM. This public sale will result in the goods being sold to the highest bidder. Certain terms and conditions apply.

100B – J. Smith Bollum – Boxes, Fan, Clothes, Paint supplies.

173 – D. Nelson – TVs, Wheel Chair, Boxes and Bags, Trunk, Vacuum, Shelves

210B – N. Karels – Bedframe and Boxes

237 -S. Montez- Lamp, Dresser, Shelves, Toys, Clothes, Baby rocker, Lounge Chair, Boxes

406A-S. Colvin – Kids Beds, Clothes, Carpet cleaner

416A- P. Kallevig- Boxes, Suitcases, Back pack, Misc. household Goods

504- L. Otterness -Wicker Chair, Boxes, Furniture, Bags and Plastic Flowers

552 – L. Otterness – Bags, Boxes, Shoes, Tire, Artwork, Suitcase, Lampshade and rug.

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

January 20, 27, 2017

638525