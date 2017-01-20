Public Notices – NOTICE OF TAKING

Pursuant to Mn State Statute 168B.06P Notice is hereby given that on 12/05/16, A 2003 Buick Rendzvous, VIN #3G5DA03E33S606676, was impounded from 640 Gorman St., Shakopee, MN. The registered owner and or Lienholders may recover the vehicle by paying all charges against the vehicle. Failure to reclaim the vehicle and its contents within the appropriate time allowed (45 days) under section 165B.051, Subdivsion 1, la or 2, Shall be deemed a waiver by them of all right, title,and interest in the vehicle and contents and a consent to the transfer of title to and disposal or sale of the Vehicle and contents pursuant to section 168B.08.

Vehicle is being held at Southside towing Inc. 7700 Hwy 101 East, Shakopee, MN 55379, 952-445-8928

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

January 20, 2017

643169