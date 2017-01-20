Roundup: SSC boys basketball leaders win on Tuesday

Tre Jones of Apple Valley

Apple Valley, Lakeville North and Eastview all won Tuesday night to maintain their positions in the South Suburban Conference boys basketball race.

Junior guard Luke Martens scored 22 points to lead Apple Valley to a 78-67 victory at Lakeville South. The Eagles are the only team undefeated in SSC play at 5-0, and are 9-2 overall.

Junior guard Tre Jones added 17 points for Apple Valley, and Mohamed Kone and Ely Hendrickson scored nine points each.

Four players scored in double figures for Lakeville South (3-2, 5-8), which trailed 42-21 at halftime. Junior guard Jett Sheehan had 19 points, Shae Mitchell and Cooper Jackson had 14 each, and Cade Carlson scored 10.

Lakeville North is 10-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference after winning 104-71 at Farmington on Tuesday. The game featured two of the top three scorers in the SSC. North’s Nathan Reuvers (27.3 average) scored a game-high 35 on Tuesday. Farmington’s Sam Wilson (20.9 average) scored 25 points.

On Friday, Lakeville North will play host to Eastview, the team with which it’s tied for second place in the conference. Eastview (7-6, 4-1) got past Burnsville 66-63 in overtime as guards Jameson Bryan and Mason Carpenter scored 26 and 15 points. Drew Ihenacho led Burnsville (3-10, 0-5) with 15 points.

Girls basketball

Eastview defeated Burnsville 62-24 on Tuesday to remain in first place in the South Suburban Conference. Lightning senior Rachel Ranke scored 26 points as her team improved to 13-2 overall and 7-0 in the league. The Lightning plays host to second-place Lakeville North on Thursday night.

Lakeville North is 13-2 overall and 6-1 in the league after beating Farmington 66-38 on Tuesday behind 14 points from Ke James, 13 from Temi Carda and 12 from Caitlyn Peterson.

Apple Valley (12-2, 5-1) defeated Lakeville South 66-58 on Tuesday. Guards Erin Baxter (23 points) and Lyndsey Robson (21) were the Eagles’ scoring leaders.

