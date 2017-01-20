School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 194

This is a summary of the Independent School District No. 194 Regular and Special Board of Education

Meetings on December 13 and 20, 2016 with full text available for public inspection on the district website at www.isd194.org or 8670 210th Street W., Lakeville, MN 55044

Regular Meeting

December 13, 2016

The regular meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by pledge of allegiance. All board members and administrators were present except Ouillette.

Truth in Taxation Hearing was held.

Consent agenda items approved: Minutes of the meetings on November 22 & 29; employment recommendations, leave requests and resignations; payment of bills & claims; change orders; authorization to release checks; donations; and Teacher Powered Grants MOUs.

Reports presented: Gifted Update; Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Update.

Actions approve: 2017-18 district calendar; Policies 435-Access to Employee Mailboxes and School

District Internal Mail Systems, 403-Discipline, Suspension, and Dismissal of School District Employees.

Pay 17 Levy for the Lakeville Area Public Schools was certified at $43,258,926.61.

Meeting adjourned at 9:23 p.m.

Special meeting

December 20, 2016

The special meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. All board members and administrators were present.

Discussions: ALC design and transition update; MNCAPS; MS STEM options; Hwy 50 construction/impacts on LN & KTMS; superintendent search; board reorganization.

Meeting adjourned at 10:45 p.m.

