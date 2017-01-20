Wildcats, Blaze perform well in SSC Nordic meet

Eagan continued its strong showing in South Suburban Conference boys Nordic skiing, while Burnsville had the top two individuals in the girls race at an SSC sprint meet Saturday at Valleywood Golf Course.

Snow conditions forced the course to be shortened and the meet format to be changed, but that didn’t prevent Burnsville’s Kelly Koch and Krista Holmstrom from moving to the front in the girls meet. Koch won the individual sprint competition, with Holmstrom second. Lakeville South skiers Brianne Brewster and Violet Tessier were third and fourth, and Eastview’s Ana Brakke completed the top five.

Brakke and Gabby Kraemer of Eastview were first in the two-skier team event, with Harmony Zweber-Langer and Brewster of Lakeville South taking second. Bailey Naatjes and Emma Drangstveit of Lakeville North finished third.

Burnsville had three skiers in the top six and was first in girls team scoring based on individual sprints. In the two-skier team division, Eastview and Lakeville South tied for first, with Eastview winning the tiebreaker.

Eagan skiers Ryan Steger and Patrick Acton were first and second in the boys individual competition. Tyler Haroldson of Lakeville South and Nathaniel Blichfeldt of Burnsville were third and fourth.

Eagan swept the top three places in the team event, with Ryan Conroy and Acton taking first, Steger and Dylan Schuller finishing second and Max Marshall and Jack Martin taking third. The top non-Eagan team was Lakeville South’s Ben Barry and Haroldson, who were fourth.

The Wildcats were first in the school standings for individual and team sprints. Burnsville was second in the individual sprint standings, while Prior Lake was second in the team sprint standings.

