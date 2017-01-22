Columbia Heights couple exercise, bike, hike together

By Sue Webber

Contributing writer

Joel Andrychowiz of Columbia Heights is described by some at the Columbia Heights Senior Center as “an absolute exercise fanatic.”

“I taught school until I retired in 2006,” he said. “I’ve been assistant basketball coach at Irondale for 11 years.”

Practice is from 2:15 to 4:30 p.m. each school day, and then the players lift weights until 5 p.m., he said. Jeanne and Joel Andrychowiz, of Columbia Heights, enjoy biking together. (Submitted photo)

Andrychowiz said he worked out daily for many years at the YMCA. “I taught and coached football and basketball and was the weight room supervisor at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights for 34 years,” he said. “This is my 45th year of coaching high school basketball. “I enjoy it; it’s fun. I still enjoy the kids.”

While he was teaching, he worked out at the YMCA in Shoreview at 5 a.m. each day.

Now after his workout, he and his wife, Jeanne, go to Arden Hills two mornings a week to get breakfast for their two grandsons and put them on the school bus.

“We’re pretty busy,” Andrychowiz said. “My wife and I go to as many of Delynn Mulligan’s exercise classes [at the Columbia Heights Senior Center] as we can, at least two a week.”

All three of their grown children are active as well and have tackled 5K and 10K runs, marathons and Iron Man competitions.

“I used to bring them to school with me when I coached,” he said. “All three of them were in high school sports at Columbia Heights High School. We live five doors from the high school. Our oldest was in college sports. They just kept going.”

Andrychowiz played football, baseball and basketball at DeLaSalle High School, and continued with the three sports at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Now, he and his wife keep busy with a place Up North. “We spend a lot of time there and do a lot of hiking,” Andrychowiz said. “We really enjoy that. We try to keep going and keep moving. It’s important. We try to get to the doctor for the preventative stuff and we try to eat right, too.” Joel and Jeanne Andrychowiz, of Columbia Heights, pursue a number of activities, both individually and together. (Submitted photo)

Jeanne Andrychowiz says she tries to stay active, too. However, she added, “Joel can run circles around me.”

“I like to do flower gardening, walk, bike, hike, and work out through Columbia Heights community education programs,” Jeanne said. “I have been taking Judy Trempe’s adult aerobic dance for the last nine years, and more recently high intensity and toning exercises with Delynn.”

Jeanne also takes care of all the needs for her 91-year-old mother, who lives at Brightondale Assisted Living in New Brighton.

Jeanne volunteers at Brightondale, and also at the Coon Rapids Animal Humane Society.

“In my spare time I like to meet with my friends, do some reading, knitting, or work on arts and crafts,” Jeanne said. “For 20 some years, Joel and I have a set date night on Saturday night that involves church, dinner and a movie. To me, that is the most important time of the week.”

Another exercise regular in Columbia Heights

Steve Weselenak also has been a regular member of the exercise classes at Columbia Heights Senior Center for four years. He’s been in the groups for sit-down exercises, some high intensity, some low intensity.

“Some weeks I go three times, some weeks I go four times, and some weeks I go five times,” Weselenak said. “Delynn Mulligan is an excellent instructor. I’ve lost 40 pounds and my muscle tone is good.”

Weselenak was with FMC for 40 years prior to retirement. He and his wife have 12 children, 65 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

