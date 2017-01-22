Sheriff’s office offers citizens academy

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual citizens academy 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16 to March 23.

The six-week academy allows residents to learn about issues facing law enforcement locally and helps build insight into the philosophy and operations of the department.

Topics to be covered include history of the sheriff’s office, use of force, traffic stops and searching and handcuffing procedures.

Participants will also learn about arrest laws, criminal charging, the judicial process, crime scene processing and internet crime.

Taser and canine demonstrations also will be covered as well as an overview of the Dakota County Jail and information about the county’s Specials Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) Team.

For the first time, participants will have an opportunity to use virtual reality training technology to experience simulated scenarios where they must choose whether or not to exercise the use of deadly force.

To register or for more information, contact Capt. Jim Rogers at 651-438-4751 or [email protected] by Feb. 9.