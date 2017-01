Dakota County Technical College is hosting the South Metro Veterans Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The primary objective of this event is to bring job-seeking veterans into direct contact with veteran-friendly employers that have well-paying positions available.

The event is free. DCTC is at 1300 145th St. E., Rosemount. Visit http://www.dctc.edu/go/veterans-event/ for more information.