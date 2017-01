A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Windmill Animal Rescue is planned 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at The Doublewide (lower level), 421 St. Joseph St., Elko New Market.

Cost is $10 for adults, $6.50 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. The event will include a 50-50 raffle. All proceeds benefit the animals at Windmill Animal Rescue.

Tickets can be purchased at Windmill Feed & Pet Supply, 350 Main St., Elko New Market. For more information, email [email protected].