In Loving Memory

Dale Douglas Bluem, 70, of Lake City, MN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the early morning hours of January 19, 2017.Born on October 31, 1946 to Delores and Herman Bluem, he grew up in Burnsville, MN, and graduated in 1965 from Burnsville High School and in 1971 from Dunwoody Institute of Technology. Dale joined the Air Force in 1967, and married the love of his life, Betty (Mattson) Bluem, in 1968 and moved to Austin, MN, where they raised their children, Jennifer and Matthew, and owned and operated Books-N-Things book exchange. There, Dale was president of the church council at Grace Lutheran Church, involved in all of his children’s activities, and an active member of the community. He moved with his wife to Kasson, where he worked in the printing business for many years, before ultimately moving to Lake City, MN in 2002. There, he and Betty opened The Frog & Bear Bed and Breakfast, which became a favorite destination for repeat guests. Dale followed a dream to become an ordained pastor, and over the last decade officiated the weddings of over 300 grateful couples.Dale enjoyed working on projects, singing barbershop music, and working with his hands. But most of all, he treasured time spent with his family. He will be remembered by his many friends for his generous and kind nature, his care and concern for others, and his easy laugh and genuine smile. Dale is survived by his wife, Betty, his son Matthew (Jackie) Bluem of Rosemount, MN, and daughter Jennifer (Paul) Packard of Kasson, MN. He is also survived by his three beloved grandchildren, Mason, Kian, and Lia.A memorial service celebrating Dale’s life is planned for 1:30 p.m. at Christiania Lutheran Church (26691 Pillsbury Ave.) in Lakeville, MN on Friday, January 27, 2017.