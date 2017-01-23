Lakeville man arrested after allegedly stabbing family member

19-year-old charged with two felonies

Authorities say a 911 report of a mental health crisis turned violent in Lakeville Jan. 11 and resulted in police firing rubberized projectiles and employing a K9 officer before arresting a knife-wielding 19-year-old Lakeville man Adam Hunter Bistodeau

Adam Hunter Bistodeau, Lakeville, is twice charged with felony second-degree assault dangerous weapon for allegedly assaulting a family member and female friend with a knife.

According to a Jan. 19 Dakota County criminal complaint, Bistodeau woke his parents to drive his female friend home and the parents believed he was acting like he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The mother and the female left the residence and called 911 from a business.

While they were away, Bistodeau allegedly began alternately hugging his father then pushing him in the chest before getting an eight-inch knife from the kitchen and attempting to stab his father.

The father reportedly used a chair to get away from Bistodeau and was stabbed multiple times in his hand before running outside where the mother was returning from calling police.

Police say the father jumped in the car and told her to lock the door.

Prior to coming into his parent’s room, Bistodeau allegedly woke his female friend and started talking about Asperger’s, pushed her head into a bathroom mirror and told her he thought she was going to kill him.

The complaint said he held a pocket knife to her neck, told her he did not want to hurt her then brought her into his parent’s bedroom.

An incident report from the Lakeville police say Bistodeau was located in a nearby neighborhood on 206th Street after he was heard screaming in the area.

Police said Bistodeau at first refused officers’ orders and they had to fire multiple less-than-lethal rounds of rubberized projectiles designed to incapacitate an assailant, not penetrate the body.

Lakeville Police Chief Deputy John Kornmann said Bistodeau was struck three times with the projectiles, but they had no effect, and they were able to gain compliance from him only after releasing a K9 officer.

Kornmann said Bistodeau was still in possession of the knife when he was arrested. He was booked into the Dakota County Jail.

The father reportedly received 15 stitches as a result of the assault and suffered frostbite on both feet.

Bistodeau is also charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in jail and/or fines from $4,200 -$14,000.