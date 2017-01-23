Lakeville theater improvements

To the editor:

I was inspired by your article, “Big changes in store at Lakeville 21” in the Dec. 16 edition of the newspaper. I had no idea of the changes they made and are planning to make in the theater and I live only 2 miles from there. I read this article and decided to go and check it out.

They have really done a great job with the place.

While the work is not finished, parts of it make a whole different theater now. It has an improved feel, style and comfort. The leather seats are relaxing, spacious and comfortable. Though, the arm rests are a little narrow for two people and the control lights are a bit bright. The sound was engaging and realistic; booming at times. I watched “Rogue One” in the Monster Theater. The surround sound had me completely immersed in the action. I felt like I was right there fighting the Stormtroopers on the beach.

The new changes to the theater were definitely a step up. I appreciate your article alerting our community to the changes right here in our backyard.

ZACH HOFF

Credit River Township