Singleton Street featured at bluegrass concert series

Singleton Street is, from left, Chuck Leyda, Jimmy Newkirk and Sherri Leyda. (Photo submitted)
Bluegrass band Singleton Street is set to perform Feb. 4 in Rosemount as part of the “Bluegrass at the Steeple Center” series presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

The series, which runs through May, offers a different bluegrass band each month; other acts booked include Sawtooth (March 3), Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures (April 21), and Switched at Birth (May 5).

Tickets for all the shows, which run from 7-9 p.m., are $10 and can be purchased at the arts council’s website, www.rosemountarts.com, and in person at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.