The George Maurer Jazz Group (Photo submitted)

The Lakeville Area Arts Center will host a pre-Valentine’s Day celebration on Feb. 4 with the George Maurer Jazz Group offering jazzy twists on romantic classics.

Tickets are $24-$28 and are available at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640. Guests can choose from theater seating or candle-lit tables. The ticket price includes assorted desserts; a cash bar with champagne will be available.