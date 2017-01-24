Betty J. Spillman

Spillman, Betty J., age 93 of Lakeville, passed away January 19, 2017.

Preceded in death by her husband, Walton; sisters, Evelyn, Alice and Joyce.

Betty is survived by her children, Gary, Judy Spillman, Lowell (Gail), Janice Christenson, Jeff (Jody), Betty (Mike) Gephart, John (June) and Deb (Jim) Shirk; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, June (Cecil) Rust and Dorothy (Norman) Johnson; also by other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held 11 AM Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to service. Interment East Christiania Lutheran Cemetery, Lakeville. Special thank you to Hartland Hospice and Farmington Community Assisted Living.

