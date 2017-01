Ben Tedder stars in ‘Defending the Caveman.’ (Photo submitted)

Actor Ben Tedder will present “Defending the Caveman” on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The one-man show, which played on Broadway for over two years and has been performed in 30 countries, is a “hilariously insightful look at the original battle of the sexes,” according to producers.

Tickets are $30 and are available at the Ames Center box office, by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at Ticketmaster.com. More about the show is at www.defendingthecaveman.com.