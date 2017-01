A Hard Day’s Night (Photo submitted)

Beatles tribute band A Hard Day’s Night is set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

The Minnesota-based tribute band seeks to create a high-energy, authentic replication of a Beatles concert, with songs spanning the Fab Four’s catalog.

Tickets for the event presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council are $18 and are available in advance at www.rosemountarts.com. More about the band is at www.harddaysnighttribute.com.