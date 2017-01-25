All Saints school celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

The staff and students of All Saints Catholic School in Lakeville will kick off a week of events celebrating faith, school spirit, service and education during National Catholic Schools Week, which runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Schools across the country participate in this annual occurrence with Mass, open houses and activities for students, families, parishioners and the community at large.

National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. The 2017 theme is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

The All Saints schedule for National Catholic Schools Week is:

Sunday, Jan. 29: Celebrating Our Parish

• All Saints students will wear their uniforms to all weekend Masses to show their school pride.

• 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses will be hosted by All Saints Catholic School students and musicians. Students/families greet parishioners, bring up the gifts, and offer readings and petitions.

• Private high school fair 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30: Celebrating Our Community

• Wacky Day – Students dress in wacky outfits.

• Food drive for 360 Communities begins.

• Morning with Mom, 7:30-8:20 a.m. – This is the first of two events honoring parents for enrolling their children in a catholic education. Moms will enjoy donuts, coffee and juice with their children, and then are invited to visit the classroom to join the students in morning prayer and a decade of the rosary with the Rev. Thomas Wilson.

• Students create giant “Thank You” posters for community helpers (i.e., fire /police departments, etc.).

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Celebrating Our Students

• Spirit Wear Day – Students wear All Saints spirit wear.

• Staff versus eighth grade volleyball match at 1:40-2:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Celebrating Our Nation

• Red, White and Blue Day – Students will wear patriotic colors.

• Care-a-Thon – Each grade will conduct a service project. Middle school students will complete their care-a-thon project on Feb. 8 during the Feed My Starving Children South Metro Mobile Pack event.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Celebrating Vocations

• Jersey Day – Students wear jerseys to signify they are all part of God’s team.

• Daybreak with Dad, 7:30-8:20 a.m. – Dads are invited to enjoy a donuts, juice and coffee with their children, and are then invited to visit the classroom to join the students in morning prayer and a decade of the rosary with the Rev. Marcus Milless.

• Students watch a video, “Ask the Priest” starring the Revs. Wilson and Milless, then create a letter with their questions and insights to send to Archbishop Bernard A. Hedba. Some of these responses, along with Archbishop Hebda’s reply, will be gathered in a children’s book, “Ask the Archbishop.”

Friday, Feb. 3: Celebrating Our Staff and Mission Partners

• All School Mass, 8:30 a.m. – Mission Partners will be recognized and blessed.

• Contest: Guess How Many Pounds of Food were collected for 360 Communities Food Drive.

• All School Bingo, 1:30 p.m. – Numbers are called by guest callers as Pre-K- to eighth-grade students play bingo for prizes in their classrooms.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Celebrating Families

• PTO Event – Dinner and Movie Night. Dinner will be served from 5:45-6:30 p.m. and the movies will begin at 6:30 p.m.