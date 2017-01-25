Business Buzz for the week of Jan. 27

BBB names Adams Loyd as CEO

Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota has selected Susan Adams Loyd as its new president and chief executive officer. Adams Loyd, who most recently served as president and general manager at Clear Channel Outdoor, will join the organization on Jan. 30.

Adams Loyd comes to BBB after a career of leadership roles in the media and publishing industries. Prior to Clear Channel Outdoor, she was principal of Beaver’s Pond Press. She was also vice president and general manager at WCCO-TV. She replaces Dana Badgerow, who served as CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota from 2009 to 2016.

In addition to her leadership skills, Adams Loyd has an extensive background in advocacy for business issues in the region. She’s a current board member at the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Twin Cities Communications Council. Prior board experience includes Meet Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota Alumni Association, and the Minneapolis Downtown Council. She is also a member of the Minnesota Women’s Economic Roundtable.

Adams Loyd’s volunteer work includes serving as a board member at Team USA Minnesota and Twin Cities Dunkers. Previously, she served on the boards of Forecast Public Art and Greater Minnesota River Valley Council of Girl Scouts, and co-chaired the National Senior Games.

“It is an honor to join BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. I am passionate about helping others, and look forward to cultivating trust and integrity between businesses and consumers,” she said.

Honors Adams Loyd has earned include being named a “Notable Alumni” at the University of Minnesota in 2008, a Girl Scouts “Woman of Distinction” in 2012 and Clear Channel Television Executive of the Year in 2003. She’s an internationally-ranked master sprinter at 60, 100, 200 and 400 meters.

Adams Loyd has a bachelor’s degree in speech-communication from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree from Minnesota State Mankato. She is currently enrolled in the Master of Arts in Management program at Harvard University Extension.

Fairview, Buck Hill partnership

Under a new partnership, Fairview Ridges Hospital is now the official medical services provider for Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area.

In collaboration with providers at Fairview, educational sessions are provided to ski patrol staff, who are often the first responders to injuries on the hill. Additionally, materials have been created for ski patrol staff to give patrons and their families – connecting them with care and service such as a 24-hour injury hotline staffed by a Fairview athletic trainer.

“Being able to serve our community is a privilege, and we are committed to providing expert, immediate care to patrons of Buck Hill. By sharing information on the latest medical advances and care protocols with ski patrol staff, we will work together to keep our community healthy and active,” said Pat Belland, president, Fairview Ridges Hospital. Annette Stephens

Firefly hires chief information officer

Annette Stephens has been hired as chief information officer at Burnsville-based Firefly Credit Union.

Stephens has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, 20 of those years dedicated to IT strategy. She has been a speaker on various IT topics and an author of industry articles.

‘Dollar for Scholars’ blood drive

Firefly Credit Union partnered with Memorial Blood Centers to host its semiannual blood drive Jan. 11. The drive’s goal was twofold – to help save lives with each unit of blood and to raise scholarship funds for students at Burnsville High School.

Donors taking part in Firefly’s latest drive helped collect 25 whole blood cell units, which will have the potential to save up to 75 lives in the community. For each unit of blood, Firefly and MBC threw in $30 towards scholarship funds for a total of $750 raised.

Firefly Credit Union will host its next blood drive this summer. For more information or to donate, visit MBC.org.