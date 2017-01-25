Business Calendar for the week of Jan. 27

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to noon, ribbon cutting, ARCpoint Labs, 14690 Galaxie Ave., Suite 110, Apple Valley. Held in conjunction with the Dakota County Regional Chamber. Free. Information: [email protected].

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:30-9 a.m., Joint Chamber Coffee Connection, 360 Communities, 501 E. Highway 13, Suite 102, Burnsville. Joint event with the Burnsville and Lakeville chambers. Free. Information: [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Business After Hours, Morgan’s Farm to Table, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville. Free. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8-9 a.m., Multi-Chamber AM Coffee Break, 360 Communities, 501 E. Highway 13, Suite 102, Burnsville. Joint event with the Apple Valley and Lakeville chambers. Free. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Friday, Feb. 10, 7-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast, Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville. Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers. Registration required. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30-6 p.m., Why Not Wednesday Business After Hours, Las Tortillas Mexican Restaurant, 15051 Crestone Ave., Rosemount. Free. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to noon, ribbon cutting, ARCpoint Labs, 14690 Galaxie Ave., Suite 110, Apple Valley. Free. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

• Friday, Feb. 3, 7:30-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast, The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Cost: $25 members, $30 nonmembers, $160 series pass. Registration required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-288-9201 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8-9 a.m., Farmington Business Council, Anchor Bank Farmington, 324 Oak St., Farmington. Free, but RSVP requested. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Feb. 9, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Break, Orthology, 2119 Cliff Road, Eagan. Free. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Orchard Lake. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Friday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m., Boxing & Brews, Title Boxing, 7630 160th St. W., Lakeville. Cost: $15, includes 30-minute class and one drink ticket. Registration required. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Monday, Jan. 30, 6-9 p.m., Annual Meeting, Brackett’s Crossing Country Club. Cost: $55. Registration required. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8-8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Kenwood Trail. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8-9 a.m., Multi Chamber Morning Event, 360 Communities, 501 E. Highway 13, Suite 102, Burnsville. Joint event with the Apple Valley and Lakeville chambers. Free. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].