Following is the agenda for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, special meeting of the District 194 School Board at Crystal Lake Education Center.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussion

a. Targeted Services Update – Dr. McDonald

b. Standards Based Reporting – Dr. McDonald

c. ALC Redesign Options – Ms. Ouillette

d. Transportation Contract Review – Mr. Baumann

e. Land Discussion

3. Future Topics for Consideration

4. Adjournment