Farmington Community Education classes

Farmington Community Education will offer the following classes. Register at https://farmington.thatscommunityed.com/. Call 651-460-3200 for more information.

Monday, Jan. 30: Amazing & Messy Party Art! (NTE), Amazing Cartoon Creations (MVE-CE), Kung Fu – Youth (DMS), Kung Fu – Adult (DMS), Hypnosis for Losing Weight (RMS, Rosemount).

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Amazing & Messy Party Art! (RVE), Introduction to Social Media for Business (TCC, Hastings).

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Amazing & Messy Party Art! (FES), LEGO X: Hammers & Ballerinas (RVE).

Thursday, Feb. 2: Amazing & Messy Party Art! (ARE), LEGO X: Hammers & Ballerinas (NTE), Kung Fu – Youth (DMS), Kung Fu – Adult (DMS), Learn about Historic Downtown Farmington Landmark (Masonic Lodge).

Friday, Feb. 3: Amazing & Messy Party Art! (MVE-CE).

Saturday, Feb. 4: Self-Defense & Safety Awareness (DMS).

Monday, Feb. 6: “LOVE” Floral Canvas Art (FES).

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Crazy Fairytales (FES), LEGO X: Hammers & Ballerinas (MVE-CE), “LOVE” Floral Canvas Art (NTE), Dance Classes (TLE, Eagan), Adult, Child and Infant CPR (MVE-CE), Infant and Child CPR/First Aid (MVE-CE).

Saturday, Feb. 11: Kids in the Kitchen – Cooking Basics for Parent and Child (DMS), Pinterest for Business and Blogs (HHS, Hastings), How to Start Your Own Blog (HHS, Hastings).

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Healthy Heart Yoga (RVE).

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Crazy Chemworks (MVE-CE).

Thursday, Feb. 16: Girls Just Want to Have Funds (MVE-CE).

Saturday, Feb. 18: Baby­sitter Training (DMS).

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Minnesota Health Care Directive (MVE-CE).

Wednesday, Feb. 22: The Ups and Downs of Juggling (MVE-CE).

Thursday, Feb. 23: Ignite Your Inner Power – Suzanne Worthley (FRMS, Apple Valley).

Saturday, Feb. 25: Introduction to Social Media for Small Business (DMS).

Monday, Feb. 27: Babysitter Training (Monday/Tuesday) (MVE-CE).

Friday, March 3: Chalk Paint Pallet Signs (afternoon class, ISC).