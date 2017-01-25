Kindergarten information nights slated in District 191

Elementary schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 have scheduled kindergarten information nights for parents/guardians whose children will be starting kindergarten in the fall of 2017.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017, are eligible to start kindergarten in September.

These information nights are an opportunities to meet the school principal and staff members and hear about the curriculum and other programs and also to enroll.

Remaining kindergarten information sessions are:

• Feb. 2 – Vista View Elementary, Kindergarten Registration Night, 7-8 p.m.

• Feb. 2 – Sioux Trail Elementary, Kindergarten Open House Enrollment Evening, 6-7 p.m. (daytime tours also available).

• Feb. 13 – Harriet Bishop Elementary, Kindergarten Orientation, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• March 16 – Marion W. Savage Elementary, Kindergarten Registration, 6-7 p.m.

• April 18 – Rahn Elementary, Kindergarten Information & Orientation Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (daytime tours available).

• April 20 – William Byrne Elementary, Kindergarten Enrollment Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• May 5 – Vista View Elementary, Kindergarten Open House, 9 a.m. to noon.

Parents will be able to register their child for kindergarten at their school’s information night. To complete registration, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate or other proof of age, immunization records, emergency contact information, and a utility bill or other proof of residency (not a driver’s license).

Registration also can be done in advance online at www.isd191.org/enroll or by visiting the District 191 Welcome Center located at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, 952-707-4180 or [email protected]. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State law requires that children complete an early childhood screening prior to starting school. This can be completed by the school district at no cost to families. Call 952-707-4100 to schedule an appointment.