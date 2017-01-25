Lakeville Area Community Ed classes offered

Lakeville Area Community Education offers the following classes:

Kung Fu, classes starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1.

After-School LEGO, Art and Chess classes, grades K-5: Check school calendar for class dates and times.

Aquatics classes are starting to fill for spring. Sign up today.

The ACE (Academics, Competencies, Enrichment) Program, grades 6-8, after-school program for students at Century and McGuire middle schools. The program provides a positive and safe environment for students to receive homework help, work on skill building, socialize with peers and make friends. As students meet their goals, they will have the opportunity to explore new skills through participation in optional enrichment activities that reflect their own interests on select days. Each day students will be provided a snack included in the program fee. Registration options listed online.

Call 952-232-2150 or visit LakevilleAreaCommunityEd.org to register or for more information on these and all classes offered.