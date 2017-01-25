Patrick, J. Kascht,, age 56, of Lakeville passed away on January 24, 2017.

Pat was born in Redwood Falls, MN on May 21, 1960 to Phyllis (Zielsdorf) and Dennis Kascht. His family moved to Bloomington, MN where he graduated from Kennedy High School in 1979. He lived for a year at Courage Center and then lived alone for many years. Pat enjoyed watching most sports, playing cards, chess and board games with his family. His main hobbies were computers and model trains. He moved in with is mother in 2004 and lived with her since.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Kascht, step-father, Maurice Hitchell, grandparents and other relatives.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Hitchell; sister, Sondra (Nick) Miu; nephew, Robert Johnson; aunts, and Uncles Bev (Dale) Mude, Sue (Rich) Schultz, Lori (Rick) Young and several cousins, wonderful neighbors and his model train friends at the Lakes and Pines Club.

Funeral Service will be held 12 PM Friday, January 27, 2017 at the White Funeral Home Chapel, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a visitation 1 hr. prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorials in Pat’s name to donor’s choice.

