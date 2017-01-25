STEM Night is Jan. 30 at Lakeville South

Lakeville South’s third annual STEM Night is 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the school’s performance gymnasium, 21135 Jacquard Ave., Lakeville. The event is free to attend.

STEM Night features the latest technologies in education and allows attendees to experience these innovations firsthand. More than 20 STEM activities are planned, including 3-D printing, coding, virtual reality, laser-cutting and more.

Lakeville South’s STEM Academy offers unique courses in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, giving students real-world knowledge and skills to be prepared for post-secondary study, and ultimately, to be successful in the 21st century workforce.

For additional information about STEM Night, contact Dr. Dana Kelly, dean of students, at 952-232-3335 or [email protected].