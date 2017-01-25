Suspected homicide in Eagan leads to arrest in Mounds View

The Eagan Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man following a homicide of a pregnant woman Tuesday afternoon in Eagan.

Officers responded to a call at 2:53 p.m. from 3149 Alden Pond Lane and found a 24-year-old woman unresponsive.

Police officers along with Eagan Fire and Health East paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the woman had been subjected to trauma and was 32-weeks pregnant. Detectives believed the death was due to a homicide.

About two hours later, a Brooklyn Park man was arrested in Mounds View, according to Dakota County jail records.

He has not been charged with a crime, but he is currently in police custody and was booked into Dakota County Jail at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder premeditated and first-degree murder of an unborn child.

Eagan police reported they are not looking for additional suspects in connection to the case.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of the family.