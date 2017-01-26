Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #194

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS KENWOOD TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL POOL ROOF MEMBRANE REPLACEMENT 19455 KENWOOD TRAIL LAKEVILLE, MINNEOSTA

Independent School District #194 will receive single prime sealed bids for Kenwood Trail Middle School Pool Roof Membrane Replacement until 2:00 p.m. local time on February 16, 2017 at the District Office, 8670 210th Street West, Lakeville, Minnesota, 55044, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifications, will be on file at the Minnesota Builders Exchange; McGraw Hill Construction/Dodge Plan Center; Reed Construction; iSqFt Plan Room (St. Paul, MN); and from PlanWell at https://order.e-arc.com/arcEOC/Secures/PWELL_PrivateList.aspx?PrjType=pub

Albert Lea Builders Exchange; Mankato Builders Exchange; Builders Exchange of Rochester; Mid Minnesota Builders Exchange (Willmar, MN).

This project includes: Removal of existing roof ballast, installation of new roof insulation and installation of new PVC roof membrane system.

American Reprographics Company, 4730 Park Glen Road, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 (952) 697-8800, facsimile (952) 697-8803 will provide complete downloadable sets of the Bidding Documents to prospective bidders and subcontractors. The downloads will be available on or about January 30, 2017. A deposit check in the amount of $25 made out to ARC for each set downloaded via the internet at http://www.e-arc.com/mn/saintlouispark and clicking on the PlanWell icon, then the Public Plan Room icon, select Kenwood Trail Middle School Pool Roof Membrane Replacement.

Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifications will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidders bond payable to Independent School District #194 in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond.

Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding.

The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before August 4, 2017.

A pre-bid walkthrough has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Please meet at the main building entrance.

Board of Education

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #194

