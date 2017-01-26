Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest runs Feb. 4

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered in Hayes Park during Mid-Winter Fest. (File photo)

Winter fun is in store next weekend at Apple Valley’s Mid-Winter Fest.

The annual celebration hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department features family activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Apple Valley Community Center in Hayes Park. Admission is free.

The community center will take on a carnival atmosphere during the festival with a DJ dance party for kids, face painting, balloon animals, and an inflatable bounce house. Also planned are a community bonfire, horse-drawn wagon rides and an ice-carving demo of the Mid-Winter Fest logo.

The medallion hunt, a perennial festival favorite, returns this year for teams of sleuths to search out a medallion in one of the city’s many parks. Clues will be posted at the community center starting at 9 a.m. the day of the festival, with a $250 prize for the finder of the medallion.

In the gyms at the community center, there will be booths hosted by community groups with crafts, games and giveaways, a “Scouting Adventure Zone” hosted by local Boy Scouts, and youth soccer hosted by Valley United Soccer Club.

An adult cribbage tournament will start at 2 p.m. with signup at the community center’s front desk.

While admission is free to the festival, there will be a charge for concessions as well as the kids pizza lunch with city mascot Klondike, which costs $5.

More information, including registration details for the festival’s adult athletic tournaments, is on the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Mid-Winter Fest was started in 1978 with only a few activities and about 100 participants its first year, according to city officials. The festival grew steadily over the years, peaking with about 5,000 participants in the early 1990s.