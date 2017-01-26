Battle against invasive species escalated at Lebanon Hills

Several restoration projects in store for 2017

Special machinery is currently being used to mow down several invasive species at Lebanon Hills Regional Park. The machines are on site now because they won’t damage the earth as much because it’s frozen. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Lebanon Hills Regional Park is one of the largest collections of natural resources in the south metro, but it’s also home to some unwelcome plants.

As part of the 2015 Lebanon Hills Regional Park Master Plan, several restorations projects will begin in 2017.

Many of them are already underway to restore about 340 acres of prairie and woodland and manage about 700 acres of invasive species such as buckthorn, according to Dakota County Parks Director Steve Sullivan.

In its place, the park will be adding about 1,500 more appropriate and welcome trees.

Sullivan said Lebanon Hills is an oasis in terms of natural resources and its health is key to the 500,000 people who visit the park every year.

The park features acres of prairies and woodlands along with more than 100 ponds, lakes and wetlands, which have suffered to some degree.

“The ecological health of the woods, the prairies and the habitat will all be better off once the project is compete,” Sullivan said.

Buckthorn is particularly damaging to the landscape in Minnesota. It was introduced as a decorative plant decades ago, but it’s not native to Minnesota.

“They began to spread through seeds being scattered via wildlife and birds,” Sullivan said. “What they’ve done is decrease the diversity of plants and the result has been a poorer habitat. It’s taken away plants on the forest floor, which increases runoff into the water.”

He said buckthorn has also been choking out the oak trees in the area, so it has to go.

The total cost of the restoration projects is about $900,000, but about $660,000 comes from grants via the Minnesota Legacy funds.

Dakota County recently began the process of restoring 24 acres of swamp, oak woodland and oak savanna near Holland Lake.

The area is currently being cleared out while the ground is frozen so the heavy machinery doesn’t damage the ground.

The project will revive a tamarack bog, which is one of a kind in this part of Minnesota.

“It’s a unique resource,” Sullivan said. “It’s the only one in Dakota County. We’ve been losing the tamaracks.”

The park can’t just replant tamarack trees that come from northern Minnesota because they can’t handle the climate in the south, so county workers clipped branches on trees within the park to replant, according to Meghan Manhatton, natural resources specialist with Dakota County.

Once the invasive species and thinning of speckled alder is complete, the conditions will be more favorable for the tamarack to regenerate.

Other areas of restoration include the Star Pond Savanna expansion, where the county will remove low-quality trees and shrubs to allow a transition to higher-quality oak and aspen system.

Buckthorn and other invasive species will be removed from 136 acres around Jensen Lake and Buck Pond. About 31 acres of new prairie land, 5 acres of remnant prairie and 2.5 acres of wetland will also be restored in the area.

The park also relies on several volunteers to help eliminate invasive species and help place new plants throughout the year, and they’re always looking for more volunteers.

For more information, visit www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Improvement.