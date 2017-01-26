Burnsville cop reportedly exchanged racist texts

A Burnsville police officer reportedly testified Tuesday that he exchanged racist texts with a Lakeville man on trial for felony assault and riot charges in the Nov. 23, 2015, shooting of five Black Lives Matter protesters.

According to the Star Tribune, the exchanges were between officer Brett Levin and Allen “Lance” Scarsella, 24, who allegedly fired eight shots into the crowd at a Minneapolis protest, injuring five African-American men.

The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Levin said he had been friends with Scarsella since high school. Levin said that in 2015, Scarsella frequently sent him “racially charged” text messages that were “negative about black people,” the paper reported. Asked if he replied with similar texts, Levin said he has, the paper reported.

“How we were talking was more along the lines of locker room talk,” Levin reportedly testified.

The Star Tribune reported that Levin declined to comment after his testimony. It said Burnsville Police Chief Eric Gieseke said it would be inappropriate to comment on testimony in a pending case. Levin has been with the department since May and has no formal complaints against him, Gieseke reportedly said. Levin had been with the Mankato Police Department.

The protest at an encampment outside a Minneapolis police precinct followed the police shooting death of Jamar Clark, an unarmed black man.

Scarsella’s defense team is arguing that he shot in self-defense against an onrushing group of protesters, the Star Tribune reported.

Three other men who were with Scarsella that night are charged with second-degree riot and aiding an offender. They include Joseph Backman, 28, of Eagan.