Charges filed in Eagan homicide

A Brooklyn Park man was charged with double homicide in Dakota County District Court on Thursday following the death of Senicha Marie Lessman, 25, of Eagan, and her unborn child. Vern Mouelle

Vern Jason Mouelle, 23, was charged with second-degree murder (with intent) and second-degree murder of an unborn child (with intent), which carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

Officers responded to a call at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in Eagan where Lessman’s mother found her daughter unresponsive. She was there to pick her daughter up for a doctor’s appointment, according to the complaint.

Eagan police and paramedics attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead. Officers observed a knife wound on her neck.

An autopsy revealed that Lessman died a severed carotid artery and an obstructed airway.

Lessman’s mother identified Mouelle as the unborn child’s father.

A concerned neighbor described a vehicle in the driveway earlier that day, which matched motor vehicle records for Mouelle’s SUV.

Officers located Mouelle at work. He denied being at Lessman’s residence that day.

Officers obtained a search warrant for his SUV and found a store receipt for a pocket knife purchased in Eagan earlier that day, empty packaging for the knife, Lessman’s cellphone, a bloody trash can and bloody clothing.

A bloody pocket knife was found during the search of the residence where Mouelle lives.

Mouelle’s bail was set for $2 million ($1.5 million with conditions). His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.