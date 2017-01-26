Eagan Theater Company presents ‘Spontaneous Human Deduction’

The cast of “Spontaneous Human Deduction” will be relying on improvisational skills for much of the show, with the audience selecting the clues, motive and guilty party at the mystery dinner theater event. (Photo by Andrew Miller)

Eagan Theater Company is presenting a novel twist on mystery dinner theater next month.

In “Spontaneous Human Deduction,” it’s the audience, not the script, that determines how the plot unfolds.

The show, which runs Feb. 10-11 at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center in Eagan, will have clues, a motive and a guilty party chosen by the audience, with actors doing the audience’s bidding on the spot.

“It requires a cast with strong improvisational skills, as it’s only about 20 percent scripted,” said director Justin Cervantes. “The play is fresh at each performance and a lot of fun for both the audience and cast.”

Set at a mansion, the play includes familiar murder-mystery characters such as a butler, maid, chef and chauffeur. The 11-member cast of “Spontaneous Human Deduction” includes Emily Anderson, Gwen Bailey, Austin Ballhagen, Brynn Berryhill, Erik Hoversten, Christy Johnson, Kiley Juckel, Justin Lewis, Jackie O’Neil, Libby Stoltenow and Josh Wielenga.

Tickets for the dinner and play are $42 and are available online at www.etc-mn.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.

On performance nights, doors open for social hour at 6 p.m. with a dinner buffet at 7 p.m., and the performance of “Spontaneous Human Deduction” following at 8.

Lost Spur Golf and Event Center is located at 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway in Eagan.