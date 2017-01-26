Four SSC schools qualify for state True Team swimming

Eagan wins Section 3AA; Rosemount, Farmington, Shakopee advance as at-large teams

Four South Suburban Conference teams will be in Saturday’s state Class AA boys True Team swimming and diving meet.

Eagan, which finished third in last year’s event, earned a chance to return by winning the Section 3AA championship Jan. 21 in Apple Valley. Rosemount and Farmington received two of the four at-large spots for Saturday’s state finals at 6 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Lake Conference powers Minnetonka, Wayzata and Edina are among the eight section champions. Minnetonka is the defending Class AA True Team champion. The field includes three of the top four teams in this week’s state Class AA rankings – Minnetonka (first), Stillwater (third) and Eagan (fourth).

Rosemount, which finished third in the Section 3AA meet, was fourth in the point standings used to select at-large teams from among those that did not win section championships. Eastview, the Section 3AA runner-up, was second in those rankings but elected not to go to the state finals. That left a spot open for Farmington, fifth in the at-large point standings and second to Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA meet last weekend at Dodge Middle School. Farmington edged Lakeville South by 13 points for the final at-large spot.

Shakopee, which competed in the Section 2AA meet, was first in the at-large points race.

Eagan won seven of the 12 events at the Section 3AA meet for a 78-point margin over Eastview. Third-place Rosemount was 40 points behind Eastview.

Eagan won all three relays, starting with a victory by Caiden Kuehn, Quenton Steffen, Colin Kehoe and Noah Baum in the 200-yard medley race. Their time was 1 minute, 43.57 seconds.

Colin Kehoe, Mike Kehoe, Baum and Jasper Appleton won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.57, and Kuehn, P.J. Collins, Mike Kehoe and Appleton won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:21.94.

The Wildcats’ individual event winners were Appleton in the 200 freestyle (1:48.42) and 100 butterfly (53.77), Jordan Nguyen in diving (404.70 points) and Colin Kehoe in the 100 freestyle (49.62).

Eastview senior Sam Pekarek won two events, the 200 individual medley in 2:00.12 and the 100 breaststroke in 59.64. Sjon Greseth and Ben Montgomery were runners-up in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Lightning teams finished second and third in the 200 medley, and Eastview had two of the top six teams in the 200 freestyle relay.

Rosemount junior Grant Toenges won the 100 backstroke in 56.57 and was second in the 100 butterfly. Stephen Satnik was second in diving.

Apple Valley finished sixth in the Section 3AA meet. The Eagles’ top finish was a fourth by Chase Brustad in the 500 freestyle.

Rochester Mayo won the Section 1AA meet by 153 points over runner-up Farmington. Lakeville South took third, 37 points behind Farmington.

Austin Kueck and Eric Heddinger of Farmington swept the top two places in the 200 freestyle, with Kueck winning in 1:49.85 and Heddinger taking second in 1:52.17. Kueck also added a victory in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.94. The Tigers’ Ben Gunderson won the 100 freestyle in 50.49. Tigers teams also placed second in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Lakeville South won the 200 medley relay, with Brady Torborg, Jake Berg, Andrew Lind and Ray Bares finishing in 1:41.26. The Cougars also won the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, as Tate Leverenz, Andrew Lind, Brody Knips and Torborg finished in 3:22.15.

Torborg added a third victory in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 53.44. The junior also was second in the 100 butterfly in 52.51.

Lakeville North standout sophomore Andrew Trepanier won the 50 freestyle in 21.51 and the 100 butterfly in 50.50. The Panthers finished fifth of seven teams in the Section 1AA meet.

Burnsville competed in the Section 2AA meet last weekend, finishing seventh of eight teams. The Blaze’s top finishes were three 10th places. Ryan Dobrzynski took 10th in the 50 freestyle, and Burnsville was 10th in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.