God and Oprah helped motivational speaker overcome

Annie Meehan

Business is looking up for speaker, author and life coach Annie Meehan.

Based on current bookings, she expects four times more speaking engagements this year than in 2016.

Things always seem to be looking up for Meehan, perhaps because she fell so far during her turbulent, precarious upbringing. Or maybe it’s because she always found a way to force her sights higher.

For that she credits God, family and Oprah Winfrey.

Last year Meehan, of Burnsville, published “Be the Exception: Your 7 Steps to Transformation,” and later a Bible study companion guide to the book. A member of the National Speakers Association, she speaks primarily to educators, social workers and health care providers. She and husband Greg own a Snap Fitness Center in Lilydale, enhancing her knowledge of wellness topics.

“Sometimes people get confused: ‘What does Annie really do?’ ” said Meehan, whose inspirational talks come with or without Scripture, depending on her audience. “But really my sweet spot where I’m the best is as a keynote speaker to open or close a conference where they want some inspiration and motivation.”

One of seven children, she lived as a young child in Champaign, Ill. Her father was an “abusive, transient alcoholic,” Meehan said.

“My mom left him when I was 7, but he lived down the road from us in Illinois and he did eventually drink himself to death,” she said.

After a house fire when Meehan was 11, she and four of the children came to Crystal to live with their mother’s sister. But the aunt wouldn’t take the entire family, Meehan said, setting off rounds of homelessness.

Her mother, unable to cope with seven children in the house, would “periodically, somewhat consistently, kick all of us out or one or two of us out,” Meehan said. Her mother also had a hoarding problem, “and because of that, we never were able to stay too long anyplace,” Meehan said. Her mother’s hysterectomy prompted another expulsion of the kids, she said.

Meehan would live with other people or sometimes take a nanny job. At one point the 17-year-old was working three jobs and supporting her younger brother while living in a single rented room.

“I was always bouncing as a child,” she said. “I can’t as an adult look back and say, ‘That was my home.’ There’s no place that ever felt like a stable place or a home because we were constantly moving. At 18 I counted how many places I had lived, and I had lived 83 places in the first 18 years of my life.”

Depressed and struggling with drugs and alcohol, she often wound up staying days at a time at The Bridge for Youth in Minneapolis. When “The Oprah Winfrey Show” approached The Bridge in 1986 seeking a subject for a segment on teen survivors of homelessness, Meehan was recommended. She got a call from the producer.

“To be honest with you, I had been using the night before, I was not feeling fabulous, I thought it was a joke, and I hung up on her,” Meehan said.

Then 17, she eventually agreed to do the show with two other teen girls who, unlike her, were runaways who had been involved in prostitution. Afterwards, Oprah came backstage and shared personal stories and inspiration Meehan remembers to this day.

“She really encouraged us to not let other people’s negative voices define us,” Meehan said. “And it was really the first time I had had a woman — mostly because my mother was too exhausted, too unhealthy and too incapable of speaking any life or goodness into me — speak that into me, say ‘You can be anything, you can do anything.’ She’s the real deal.”

Despite her obstacles, Meehan earned her GED before her high school graduation date, attended community college and, by then a 21-year-old single mom, got a receptionist job with Piper Jaffray. Over nine years with the firm she got four promotions, started making good money and met her future husband. She had three more children with Greg, became a stay-at-home mom and school volunteer in District 191 and worked for a couple of years as a “lunch lady” at district elementary schools.

A decade ago, while a church volunteer who led the youth and senior ministries at Prince of Peace Lutheran in Burnsville, Meehan began fielding speaking requests after people had heard her story.

She published her first book, “Paths, Detours & Possibilities: A Journal to Map Out Your Legacy” in 2013. That year she was certified as a life coach by the Learning Journals International Center of Coaching.

Her longtime memoir-in-progress, whose working title was “Dumpster to Dynasty,” became “Be the Exception” after a publisher heard her speak and convinced her to write the book.

“I’ve overcome a lot,” Meehan said. “But first I give credit to God. And second, I’m surrounded with an amazing support system.”

Her website is at anniemeehan.com.