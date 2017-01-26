Halfway to Leprechaun Days fundraiser set

Chili cookoff, bingo are part of Feb. 25 event.

Rosemount Leprechaun Days 2016

Those who like chili, having fun and supporting the community should mark Saturday, Feb. 25, on their calendar.

That’s when the Halfway to Leprechaun Days 2017 party will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Rosemount American Legion. The event is slated to end at 9 p.m.

The fundraiser for the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee allows people to get involved in two different ways.

People can enter the Chili Cook-off Contest or attend the event to sample the chili and play bingo.

There is a $5 cover charge for adults, which will allow those 21 and older free beer while it lasts. Youths age 17 and under are allowed in free.

Bingo will run from 5-6:30 p.m. with prizes for the winners along with door prizes.

The cost to play is $5 for eight games.

People will have a chance to purchase Leprechaun Days T-shirts that range in price from $14-$16.

Chili contest entrants age 18 and older are asked have their chili ready for sampling at 6:30 p.m. with winners to be announced during judging at 7 p.m. Contest participants can prepare their chili from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Legion.

The chili will be judged in the categories of Mild, Spicy and People’s Choice with the winners to earn prizes.

“The event is family oriented and will be lots of fun,” said event volunteer John McCarthy, who attended last year’s Chili Cookoff and ended up joining the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee as its volunteer coordinator.

McCarthy is helping plan the event by signing up volunteers to work at it.

“We are very excited for the second Halfway to Leprechaun Days event because this is a great time for the committee to connect as a team and have fun,” said Leprechaun Days Committee President Steve Ball.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the community to come together and see what opportunities there are to join the committee,” Ball said.

For information or to register for the contest, contact Steve Ball at 651-492-9411 or [email protected].

Sponsors of the event are the Legion, Cub Foods and Alpha Group.

The legion is located at 14590 Burma Ave.

More information about Rosemount Leprechaun Days is at RosemountEvents.com.