Humans are smart

To the editor:

I don’t think the human race will become extinct in 2050!

If the right wing people are correct and we just entered an ice age, humans will build communities under the earth and wait for the earth to warm up again so they can surface. Alternately, they will build communities on the moon or Mars.

If the left wing people are correct, we will eventually see the light and stop polluting so much.

However, how hard we have to put on the brakes is conditioned on when we start putting them on. If we start now, we can do it more gradually. If we start in 2040, we’ll have to slam on the brakes. It may be illegal to have personal cars!

You may not believe in global warming, but no matter if you are a right or left wing person you must believe in smog. And smog is hard on everyone, especially people who have asthma.

So recycle more, buy fuel-efficient cars, quit polluting streams, rivers, ponds and lakes.

Harley Horsager

Lakeville