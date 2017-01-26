To the editor:

I have never written to the editor in my 8-plus years as a Lakeville resident and father of three children who are very active in the Lakeville Area School District, but after receiving the newspaper in my mailbox I feel obligated to write. I sent same letter to the school district. On the front page in the top three stories we have:

1. Want more money because we can’t manage well and need a third levy. Really!

2. Hiring a search firm to find a superintendent when we just hired an external candidate that didn’t stay. How about looking at the three to five internal candidates we have and just go inside and save the money. Proven performers at no cost to find.

3. And most appalling is a school board that can’t get along, nor make decisions, and now we want to hire a mediator to resolve the issues. I would expect that from my 9-year-old, but not grown adults who have one mission within our schools. This really is embarrassing.

As a business leader who is responsible for 1,000-plus employees, I have to say how utterly disappointing this is. In the business world we would make serious leadership changes with this type of behavior. Certainly in the great Lakeville community we deserve much better performance. I was a quiet supporter, but I will now become an avid spokesman against this and the current leadership. And will be an avid supporter of removing School Board members in the next election.

Lakeville Strong: Stand up, residents, and let your voices be heard.

Jim Noreault

Lakeville