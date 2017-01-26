Medical thriller 20 years in the making

Eagan author publishes ‘Danny’s Boy’

Laurie Rossin

You never know what you’ll find when you move.

When Laurie Rossin was going through old boxes while moving a few years ago, she came across about 100 pages of a book she started in the 1990s.

The Eagan wife, mother and grandmother has a little more time on her hands now that she’s semi-retired, so she finish her first book, “Danny’s Boy,” a medial thriller, which was self-published last summer.

The first words came to her in 1996 when scientists where cloning sheep.

“Everyone heard about Dolly the sheep and all this controversy about cloning back then,” Rossin said. “I thought, what would happen if there was a human clone, so I started a book. But I got busy with my career and life.”

She completely set it aside until she opened that box a few years ago.

Her book tells the story of a young woman, Danielle O’Neil, from rural Iowa who attends the University of Minnesota to study journalism.

There she he meets the handsome Dr. Nicholas Goodman, a scientist developing stem cell therapy to cure devastating diseases.

O’Neil’s life is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant with Goodman’s child, who is no ordinary child.

“It’s hard for me to know how much to tell people about the story,” Rossin said. “So much is supposed to be a surprise for the reader.”

The story blends romance, loss and love with science, medical ethics and moral dilemmas.

“It’s a story about an everyday person who finds herself in an unusual situation and has to find way to cope with it,” Rossin said.

The technology of cloning has evolved a bit since 1996, so Rossin had to do a bit more research to make sure it was scientifically plausible.

Once she picked it back up, the story wrote it self. The premise and key plot points were always there, but sometimes she would come up with a unique twist that would surprise her.

Inspiration came from many places.

Her mother grew up on a farm and Rossin has worked near the University of Minnesota campus for years.

Her favorite authors are Edgar Allan Poe and Stephen King, and she loves Alfred Hitchcock movies.

“My book is not horror, but there’s a little bit of plausibility that it could really happen,” Rossin said.

She’s worked in technical writing in the past, which helped her in researching and writing the scientific aspects of the book.

After submitting her book to a few agencies without much success, she ended up publishing the book on her own.

“I think it’s an enjoyable book and it has merit,” Rossin said. “But getting that foot in the door was a real challenge. I decided I wanted it out there.”

Since it was published, the book received positive reviews on Amazon from people she didn’t know, which was extremely gratifying.

“To hear they’re intrigued and it’s a page-turner, it’s always nice to hear,” Rossin said.

She said the “Danny’s Boy” works as a single story with a satisfying ending, but she’s also currently working on book two.

“It’s a continuation of Danny’s story,” Rossin said. “I’m just drawn to these characters. It’s going to be titled ‘Danny’s Revenge.’ ”

The paperback and e-book version are available on Amazon.com, and the e-book is available via Apple iTunes. More information about Rossin and her book can be found at www.dannysboy.com.