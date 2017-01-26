Norma Jean Litman

Age 85, of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Stanley; parents, Paul and Lillian Leffler; brother, Larry.

Survived by children, Kirk, Jill, Sue, Lisa and Dave (Sandy); 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Norma was passionate about many things in life including gardening, cooking, knitting but most importantly time spent with family. She also had a long fulfilling career as a registered nurse before retiring from the Mpls VA. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who knew her. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

