North, Burnsville skiers finish first at Buck Hill Invite

Panthers second in girls team standings

Lakeville North senior Bailey Servais and Burnsville/Shakopee senior Jack Lindsay were individual champions at the Buck Hill Invitational Alpine skiing meet Friday in Burnsville. Servais also led Lakeville North to second place in the girls varsity team competition.

Approximately 125 girls raced on Friday, and Servais’ two-run time of 50.91 seconds was more than two seconds faster than the runner-up, Chloe Townsend of Edina. Servais has the fastest time on each of the two runs. Servais’ sister, Peyton, placed ninth overall in 55.37.

Stillwater placed four skiers among the top 20 individuals and won the girls team championship with a 349.22 score. That’s the combined time in seconds of the Ponies’ top six finishers.

Lakeville North’s second-place score was 353.66. Andrea Ray (23rd), Jane Steel (25th), Tera Cunningham (46th) and Madeline McCarthy (52nd) also counted toward the Panthers’ team score. Abigail Hahs was 71st and Elizabeth Krell placed 88th.

Eagan/Eastview was eighth in the girls team competition with 394.42. Sophomore Hannah Burns had a two-run time of 58.67 to place 22nd.

Taylor Andrie (31st, 61.38) and Fiona Chow (37th, 62.76) led Burnsville to ninth place with 399.41.

Tylee Schultz, a sophomore, placed 26th in 59.73 to lead Apple Valley/Rosemount, which was 14th in the girls team standings with 487.81.

Lakeville South ninth-grader Ashlynn Baumgartner cracked the top 20 individuals, finishing 19th in 57.74. Seventh-grader Erin Otteson was 35th in 62.22 for the Cougars, who were 17th in the team competition.

Bloomington Jefferson won the boys team championship, scoring 310.65. The Jaguars’ combined time was about three seconds faster than runner-up St. Thomas Academy.

Lindsay, runner-up in last year’s state meet, took first individually in 45.80 seconds. Second was Lakeville South junior Jake Abbott, who finished in 46.48. Brandon Wentworth of Lakeville South (eighth, 47.82) and Joshua Doolittle of Eagan/Eastview (ninth, 47.87) also finished in the top 10.

Eagan/Eastview senior Luke Doolittle, who finished third at the 2016 state meet, likely would have contended for the boys individual championship had he not missed a gate on his first run and lost more than 20 seconds retracing his path. His time of 21.85 seconds on the second run was the fastest of the meet but still left him in 90th place.

Eagan/Eastview was fifth in the boys team standings with 337.27. Joshua Doolittle and Izak Hofstad (10th, 48.14) placed in the top 10 for the combined team. Camden Palmquist, an eighth-grader, was 19th in 50.02.

Burnsville/Shakopee was ninth in the 19-team competition, led by Lindsay’s individual championship. Jacob Allen (37th), Gavin Menning (43rd) and Zachary Logelin (50th) also placed among the top 50 individuals.

Lakeville South finished 13th in the team standings. In addition to the top-10 finishes by Abbott and Wentworth, Joe Olson placed 45th for the Cougars. Two South skiers were disqualified on their second runs, costing the Cougars ground in the team standings.

Jonathan Erickson was 25th in 51.97 for Apple Valley/Rosemount, which was 14th in the team competition.

Lakeville North had only three skiers in the varsity boys competition and was 18th in the team standings. The Panthers’ top individual was eighth-grader Benjamin Holm, who finished 84th.