Notes: Apple Valley to play host to ‘Border Battle’ hoops event

Apple Valley High School is the site of Saturday’s Border Battle, an event matching top high school boys basketball teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Seven games are scheduled for this year’s event, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. with a game between Apple Valley, ranked fifth in Class 4A, and Milwaukee Riverside, ranked 10th in Division 1, Wisconsin’s largest enrollment class.

Lakeville North, ranked third in Class 4A, plays La Crosse Central at 6 p.m. The Wisconsin team is ranked first in Wisconsin’s Division 2.

Other games Saturday are (Minnesota team listed first): Springfield vs. Columbus Catholic at 10 a.m., Minnehaha Academy vs. Prescott at 11:30 a.m., Tartan vs. Whitefish Bay at 1:15 p.m., Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Stevens Point at 2:45 p.m., and De La Salle vs. Kaukauna at 4:15.

Award for Tigers’ Peterson

Farmington High School sophomore Lauren Peterson was named the Gatorade Minnesota girls cross country runner of the year. In the 2016 cross country season, Peterson finished second at the state Class AA meet (to Farmington teammate Anna Fenske) and 25th at the Foot Locker national championships.

Those weren’t her only running accomplishments. She finished third in the 1,600 meters at the state Class AA track meet, despite having to start that season late while recovering from stress fractures in her foot. During the summer, she won the 1,500-meter race for the girls 15-16 age group at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics.

In the NHL

The National Hockey League is taking a break this weekend for its All-Star Game. Here’s how some NHL players with local ties were doing at the midseason break.

• After starting the season in the American Hockey League, Lakeville native Jordan Schroeder appears to be gaining Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau’s confidence. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 16 games and has a plus-3 rating. Schroeder took a turn centering one of the Wild’s top lines after Mikko Koivu missed a game because of illness.

• Burnsville native and Rosemount High School graduate J.T. Brown has two goals and two assists in 35 games as a forward with Tampa Bay. Brown, who played on an NCAA championship team at Minnesota-Duluth, is in his fourth full season with the Lightning. He had eight goals and 22 points in 78 games last season.

• Former Lakeville North High School and University of Minnesota player Brady Skjei is in his first full season with the New York Rangers and has 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 47 games. Skjei, 22, has a plus-7 rating for the Rangers. One of his teammates is Rangers captain Derek Stepan, whose father Brad is Rosemount High School’s boys hockey coach.

• Injuries have limited former Apple Valley High School player Hudson Fasching to 14 games this season, split between the Buffalo Sabres and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, N.Y. He played in six games for Buffalo early this season but has not appeared in an NHL game since Oct. 30.