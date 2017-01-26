Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION (MINN. STAT. 518B.01, SUBD. 8)

State of Minnesota

County of Dakota

District Court

Judicial District: 1st

Court File Number:

19AV-FA-16-1815

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Kristina Sue Laforce

Petitioner

vs.

Ryan Neal Laforce

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

An order has been issued directing you to appear at 1560 Hwy 55 Hastings, MN on February 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Motion to Modify the Order for Protection should not be granted.

You may obtain a copy of the Motion and any order issued from the court from the Dakota County Court Administrators Office.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.

January 20, 2017

/s/ Heidi Carstensen,

Court Administrator

/s/ Valerie Blomquist,

Deputy

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 26, 2017

646451