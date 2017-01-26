Overcoming District 194’s issues

To the editor:

I was disappointed to see the Lakeville Board of Education on the front page of the newspaper for the third week in a row. In the story, “District 194 School Board plans to resolve issues,” we learned that the district is considering spending taxpayer money on a mediator to resolve their inability to act as leaders. The School Board has a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayer. They can pay for this mediator personally from their $6,700 annual stipend.

In the story, “District 194 selects superintendent search firm,” we learned that the district will spend approximately $21,000 on a search firm. While I support hiring a firm to handle this initial process, the district has qualified employees licensed to serve in the capacity of superintendent. These individuals’ historical track records as principals of our schools speaks volumes. An internal candidate already understands our history, culture and expectations from the parents and community. Passing over an internal candidate sends the wrong message. Promoting within, at minimum, builds strength and camaraderie as well as sends a positive message to the district as a whole – success is rewarded. An internal candidate can hit the ground running without a steep learning curve and be able to address the upcoming operating levy renewal (“District 194 plans another levy election”), the need for middle school funding, reducing class sizes, eliminating the bus fee and manage the ongoing dissension on the current board.

In the current setting I do not believe the district could pass an operating levy based on the poor behavior by certain members of the School Board. We must not forget that 50 percent of the Lakeville community no longer have children enrolled in the district. Being on the front page of the newspaper in a negative way does not help my two children enrolled in Lakeville Area Public Schools or the other 11,000 students.

Those board members who are not committed to the education of all 11,000 students, maintaining a healthy work environment for the 1,300 teachers and staff and being fiscally responsible to the community must step aside from their School Board role. We cannot wait until the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Ben Osborn

Lakeville

Editor’s note: The author is a 2016 District 194 School Board candidate.