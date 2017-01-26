Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

July 22, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $32,600.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Steven Tentis and Jori Tentis, husband and wife as joint tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Great Northern Financial Group, Inc of Minnesota, a Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 18, 2005 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 2352575

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as certificate trustee on behalf of Bosco Credit II Trust Series 2010-1

Dated: September 19, 2016

Recorded: December 02, 2016 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3164669

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1002614-9560443348-6

Lender or Broker: Great Northern Financial Group, Inc of Minnesota, a Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Franklin Credit Management Corporation

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

Property Address: 1524 Greenwood Ct N, Eagan, MN 55122-1306

Tax Parcel ID Number:

10-73000-19-050

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 19 and Lot 5, Block 19, Surrey Heights First Addition, Dakota County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $71,287.00

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

January 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 27, 2017, or the next business day if July 27, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 09, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as certificate trustee on behalf of Bosco Credit II Trust Series 2010-1

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035574F01

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 15, 22, 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: January 20, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as certificate trustee on behalf of Bosco Credit II Trust Series 2010-1

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee Of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035574F01

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

January 26, 2017

